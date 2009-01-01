Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fresh 750 Small Pin / Factory Pipe Setup #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Montana Posts 380 Fresh 750 Small Pin / Factory Pipe Setup Up for sale is a completely fresh 750 Small Pin, built by Chris Newmiller. This motor has never been fired and comes with a lot of extras. This was intended for a build project that I have nearly completed, but due to work I just dont have the time to enjoy it, so I have decided to liquidate the project because I could use the funds on equipment for my business.





I am hoping to sell everything together as a whole since all of the components are all port matched and powder coated to match. I have been reluctant on letting this go, but I can really put the funds to better use on equipment.





A little info on this motor The motor was completely broken down, cleaned, and powder coated (this motor IS NOT painted). Then the components were sent to Chris for machining and assembly. It has an SBT Crank, WSM top end, and I can provide the invoice for the work to the buyer.





Here is a list of what you will get:





 750 Small Pin



The head is milled and rechambered, but will still run on premium 92 octane. It is also the heavy casting variety.

Head is set up for dual cooling.

Intake side is set up for dual carbs and has two pulse nipples.

Case is port matched for dual 48mm carbs.

Cylinders are port matched for dual 48mm carbs.

 Exhaust Manifold  port matched for dual 48mm carbs.



Set up for either dual, or single cooling (see pictures).

Disclaimer  Notice in the picture that I have two head bolts for the exhaust. I cant find the 3rd, so it will come with two unfortunately, but most people have a set.

 Westcoast Intake Manifold  Cleaned and port matched for dual 48mm carbs.



Disclaimer  My garage is a mess, and after several hours of searching I cannot find the mounting nuts. These can be easily purchased at your local hardware store if you dont have extras floating around. Most people do, so I wasnt too concerned about it. I was mainly looking for the missing exhaust head bolt.

 Powder coated to match Stator Cover.

 Factory Limited pipe:



Cleaned and powder coated to match

All screws turn.

Pipe head is set up for programmable water Injection (PWI) (currently blocked off with brass plug).

Comes with the overboard pipe (wrapped in plastic  see picture)

Disclaimer  I do not have the bracket that mounts from the pipe to the block. I was going to have one custom made for my application because of custom angling, but never got far enough into final assembly. I do however have the rubber vibration bumper that mounts to it (see picture).

 As a bonus, I am throwing in the aluminum Rad Dudes motor mount plate, and some brand new motor mounts.

The sale will come with everything listed. It does not come with a flywheel or stator (I was going total loss, but I do have an OEM lightened flywheel for extra). It also does not come with reeds or a starter (I also have Boyesen dual stage reeds, and a brand new starter for extra if interested). If you plan to run dual cooling out of the head you will need another brass nipple, I ran out . You will also need intake and exhaust gaskets when putting this together, as would be expected.





I am asking $2,000 plus shipping for everything listed. The machining, and motor assembly alone was over $1,300 . Not including the motor itself, the powder coating, and all of the extra parts, Factory Pipe, motor plate and mounts. I tallied up what I have into this and it well exceeds the asking price.









