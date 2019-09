Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster Seat Latch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Buffalo, NY Posts 12 Waveblaster Seat Latch If anyone has this part, number 25 in the diagram, I'd be interested in buying it. It's the little stainless steel threaded "hook" that the seat latch clamp clamps onto. I can paypal you whenever you locate one. Any 1993-1996 Waveblaster 1 will have it. Thanks. Attached Images latch.jpg (336.5 KB, 1 views) Last edited by jpswift1; Today at 10:42 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

