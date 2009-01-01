 Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP
  Today, 10:26 AM
    NoRdO
    Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP

    Hey Folks,

    Currently have a 91' xp with a westcoast pipe and waterbox w/ twin carbs. I seem to be hitting the rev limiter and I know the ski has a few more mph to be had... Recently went through the motor and it has a fresh crank and top end. Acceleration is decent even with a 13-21 pitch scat trak impeller.

    Just looking to see if anyone knows of an aftermarket rev limiter for the yellow motor and if it would even be possible to find one for a reasonable price. Currently can't go past 3/4 throttle on flat water without bouncing off of the limiter. The ski had a scoop grate on the intake before and wasn't hitting the limiter. I like the ski way more with the stock grate...

    Thanks!
  Today, 11:08 AM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP

    They are getting really hard to find, what you really need is more pitch on the impeller
  Today, 11:44 AM
    NoRdO
    Re: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP

    Yea, like maybe repitch to a 14-21, shouldn't be too hard to do.

    I was also thinking about re-purposing the stop button on the handle bar to temporarily disable the rev limiter.... I always use the kill cord to shut off the ski anyway. I could rig up a relay to disconnect the limiter. It could be like a boost button If I got flung off the ski the kill switch would still work...
  Today, 12:12 PM
    Cliff
    Re: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP

    My first thought was to have a higher impeller pitch to keep the revs off the limiter. Maybe call Impros or Skat Trak and tell them your set up so they can recommend the correct pitch for your impeller.
  Today, 12:40 PM
    NoRdO
    Re: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP

    I may try to swap the cone on the pipe to a shorter one. The early west coast pipes came with a cone that you could trim down to reduce the chamber volume.

    Sea-Doo-SP-SPI-SPX-XP-580-587-west-coast-exhaust-head-pipe-muffler-tuned-elbow-01-pzlo.jpg

    I may swap that cone with another from a later model ski...
  Today, 12:53 PM
    Benflynn
    Re: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP

    That would just up the rpm more, longer should bring it down
