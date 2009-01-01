Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Washington D.C. Posts 17 Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP Hey Folks,



Currently have a 91' xp with a westcoast pipe and waterbox w/ twin carbs. I seem to be hitting the rev limiter and I know the ski has a few more mph to be had... Recently went through the motor and it has a fresh crank and top end. Acceleration is decent even with a 13-21 pitch scat trak impeller.



Just looking to see if anyone knows of an aftermarket rev limiter for the yellow motor and if it would even be possible to find one for a reasonable price. Currently can't go past 3/4 throttle on flat water without bouncing off of the limiter. The ski had a scoop grate on the intake before and wasn't hitting the limiter. I like the ski way more with the stock grate...



They are getting really hard to find, what you really need is more pitch on the impeller

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Washington D.C. Posts 17 Re: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP Yea, like maybe repitch to a 14-21, shouldn't be too hard to do.



I was also thinking about re-purposing the stop button on the handle bar to temporarily disable the rev limiter.... I always use the kill cord to shut off the ski anyway. I could rig up a relay to disconnect the limiter. It could be like a boost button If I got flung off the ski the kill switch would still work... #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,714 Re: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP My first thought was to have a higher impeller pitch to keep the revs off the limiter. Maybe call Impros or Skat Trak and tell them your set up so they can recommend the correct pitch for your impeller. What would Chuck Norris do? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Washington D.C. Posts 17 Re: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP I may try to swap the cone on the pipe to a shorter one. The early west coast pipes came with a cone that you could trim down to reduce the chamber volume.



Sea-Doo-SP-SPI-SPX-XP-580-587-west-coast-exhaust-head-pipe-muffler-tuned-elbow-01-pzlo.jpg



I may swap that cone with another from a later model ski... #6 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,958 Re: Aftermarket Rev Limiter for 91' XP That would just up the rpm more, longer should bring it down Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

