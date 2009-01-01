Hey Folks,
Currently have a 91' xp with a westcoast pipe and waterbox w/ twin carbs. I seem to be hitting the rev limiter and I know the ski has a few more mph to be had... Recently went through the motor and it has a fresh crank and top end. Acceleration is decent even with a 13-21 pitch scat trak impeller.
Just looking to see if anyone knows of an aftermarket rev limiter for the yellow motor and if it would even be possible to find one for a reasonable price. Currently can't go past 3/4 throttle on flat water without bouncing off of the limiter. The ski had a scoop grate on the intake before and wasn't hitting the limiter. I like the ski way more with the stock grate...
Thanks!