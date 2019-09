Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: B1 factory pipe/manifold, like new TDR waterbox #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location Johnsons Pond, Coventry, RI Age 25 Posts 955 B1 factory pipe/manifold, like new TDR waterbox Hey guys, been a while since I've been on here. For sale I have a factory pipe/manifold, and a TDR water box for a B1. I bought the TDR new, only one season on it. The pipe a couple wear marks on it, but works great. Only reason for selling is because I'm doing an 1100 swap. Not really sure what they're worth, so shoot me a fair offer Attached Images 15698063500005553961396250041145.jpg (1.87 MB, 8 views)

15698063500005553961396250041145.jpg (1.87 MB, 8 views) 15698062644967713840401269409257.jpg (1.72 MB, 8 views)

15698062644967713840401269409257.jpg (1.72 MB, 8 views) 15698062404102830050318579861804.jpg (1.69 MB, 8 views)





91' js440 hull- PJS T3, PJS head (190 psi), Pjs exhuast mani, PJS intake mani, dual cdk taper bored 40's, 440 blue printed/honed pump, ocean pro nozzle, 18* prop, all the bolt-ons besides ignition.

93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts





