Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 yamaha superjet 701 $6500 obo #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2003 Location LBC, CA Age 38 Posts 810 2008 yamaha superjet 701 $6500 obo 2008 yamaha superjet 701

$6500 obo, current tags and pink slip

located in long beach, ca

buyer pays shipping/deliver cost

build:

Engine/performance:

Ada girdled head (comes with girdle kit unopened, needs install, 190psi domes).

62t/61x stock motor.

Brand new jet maniac coil installed april 2019 as preventative maintenance, comes with old coil in good condition.

Blowsion air filters, short.

Jet works tuned stock oem 38mm carbs. (no primer, fires right up).

Factory pipe mod chamber, dual cooling tapped manifold. Purchased new march 2018.

Cooling to engine and cooling to pipe separate lines.

51.2mph ski garmin gps.



Handlepole/controls:

Blowsion/umi shortened turnplate and steering system and wide blowsion bars.

Prowatercraft handlepole steering cover ridden once, bought brand new sept 2019.

Odi grips

rrp cast pole bought new february 2019

lowered rrp billet bracket, hood hooks, and dual air intake setup bought new february 2019.

Umi angled billet finger throttle, comes with oem throttle.

Brand new oem switch installed 2018.

Protec alum extended pump nozzle bored out.

Blowsion heavy duty steering cable pre 08.

Oddyssey battery with extra alum custom battery box.



Hull components:

Blowsion tubbies (front sponsons) on top of oem 08+ oem wide hull, comes with prowatercraft unopened front sponson kit and hardware.

Tbm ride plate and intake grate.

Skat-trak impeller good condition.

Hydro turf diamond cut turf installed august 2019.

Rule bilge 500gph kit mounted on bracket near midshaft.

Carbon fiber high flow hood, perfomance composites/bcw racing hood.











20190929_155554.jpg20190929_155614.jpg20190929_155627.jpg20190929_155636.jpg20190929_164417.jpg20190929_164422.jpg20190929_164446.jpg20190929_165432.jpg LBCrew/O'side Crew



Hydro-Turf

Sicki Freeride Development

BCW Performance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) sicki Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules