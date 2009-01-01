|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Site irritations
Forum search is useless. The only way to find anything is to ask Google then add pwctoday to end if whatever you typed.
Cannot PM attachments
Cannot stay logged in. Seems to have a 30 min window. Take too long typing something and hit post , and get a error due to being logged out, then you have to hope the auto save caught atleast some of whatever you just spent all that time typing. 50/50 in it actually recovering the txt after unwanted signout/idle time
The usage of quotes of quotes of quotes would get people banned almost instantly on most forums. Its confusing, and irritating. It turns a 100 post thread thread into 50 pg thread. It's out of hand. When you click on reply why is the default already highlighted to quote then type?
Last edited by vocalDyslexic; Today at 08:30 PM.
