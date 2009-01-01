 Site irritations
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:28 PM #1
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is offline
    Frequent Poster vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    39
    Posts
    201

    Site irritations

    Forum search is useless. The only way to find anything is to ask Google then add pwctoday to end if whatever you typed.

    Cannot PM attachments

    Cannot stay logged in. Seems to have a 30 min window. Take too long typing something and hit post , and get a error due to being logged out, then you have to hope the auto save caught atleast some of whatever you just spent all that time typing. 50/50 in it actually recovering the txt after unwanted signout/idle time

    The usage of quotes of quotes of quotes would get people banned almost instantly on most forums. Its confusing, and irritating. It turns a 100 post thread thread into 50 pg thread. It's out of hand. When you click on reply why is the default already highlighted to quote then type?
    Last edited by vocalDyslexic; Today at 08:30 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 