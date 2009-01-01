Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 97 GTI 720 breaking stators #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2007 Location Marshall, AR Posts 300 97 GTI 720 breaking stators What would cause a 720 to break stators? I bought this ski as a project not running and found at the stator was broken. Just thinking it was starter debris inside the cover I cleaned out what was in there and replace the stator and flywheel. It run about 15 minutes on the water and then it popped the 15 amp fuse once again. Once I got home I told the stator cover and could say that the stator broke once again as I look through the flywheel holes. The flywheel also rubs the coils on the stator too. I've read where some of said that slack in the crank bearings can cause something like this to happen, what would be causing this otherwise? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2007 Location Marshall, AR Posts 300 Re: 97 GTI 720 breaking stators Ok now that I've inspected the old flywheel I can see that the center rivets are what's rubbing my stators. The crank has to be moving in and out to do this. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,667 Re: 97 GTI 720 breaking stators I've seen this before. Most likely very loose front crank bearings. Use solder to perform a squish test. See if the front cylinder shows WAY more squish than the rear. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2007 Location Marshall, AR Posts 300 Re: 97 GTI 720 breaking stators If front bearing is bad could I just replace it only or is it time for a new crank? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,725 Re: 97 GTI 720 breaking stators depends on the condition of the rest of the bearings, if any center bearing makes noise the crank is toast Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

