 97 GTI 720 breaking stators
  1. Today, 07:29 PM #1
    tnj4life
    Frequent Poster tnj4life's Avatar
    97 GTI 720 breaking stators

    What would cause a 720 to break stators? I bought this ski as a project not running and found at the stator was broken. Just thinking it was starter debris inside the cover I cleaned out what was in there and replace the stator and flywheel. It run about 15 minutes on the water and then it popped the 15 amp fuse once again. Once I got home I told the stator cover and could say that the stator broke once again as I look through the flywheel holes. The flywheel also rubs the coils on the stator too. I've read where some of said that slack in the crank bearings can cause something like this to happen, what would be causing this otherwise?
  2. Today, 07:48 PM #2
    tnj4life
    Frequent Poster tnj4life's Avatar
    Re: 97 GTI 720 breaking stators

    Ok now that I've inspected the old flywheel I can see that the center rivets are what's rubbing my stators. The crank has to be moving in and out to do this.
  3. Today, 08:24 PM #3
    Myself
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Re: 97 GTI 720 breaking stators

    I've seen this before. Most likely very loose front crank bearings. Use solder to perform a squish test. See if the front cylinder shows WAY more squish than the rear.
  4. Today, 08:35 PM #4
    tnj4life
    Frequent Poster tnj4life's Avatar
    Re: 97 GTI 720 breaking stators

    If front bearing is bad could I just replace it only or is it time for a new crank?
  5. Today, 08:49 PM #5
    WFO Speedracer
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Re: 97 GTI 720 breaking stators

    depends on the condition of the rest of the bearings, if any center bearing makes noise the crank is toast
