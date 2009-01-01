Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Constant buzzer sounding #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location MO Age 49 Posts 9 Constant buzzer sounding I bought a 1998 xl1200 waverunner knowing the engine would need to be replaced. That part is complete. When purchased I noted the electrical box was out of place and open. Guessing that is why the thing sat for so long with water in the engine. I'm working on the electrical and when everything was put back together and I connected the battery, the buzzer starts sounding immediately. There is no way to disable the buzzer without either disconnecting the buzzer or disconnecting the battery. Why is it sounding?



With the electrical up front, someone put a splice connection between a hot wire and another wire but I removed that when I started working on things since that was obviously not the original way it was wired.



The start button works as when I unlock the waverunner and it says start, pushing the start button clicks the solenoid but nothing happened. I jump the solenoid and the starter cranked. I removed the solenoid and checked for continuity when I connected directly to the batter. Got a click but no continuity across the terminals. I'll order a new one.



The kill switch is working since I couldn't get the starter button to make the solenoid click without the clip being in place.



