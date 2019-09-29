 SJ 650-701 swap questions?
    SJ 650-701 swap questions?

    I have a 1990 SuperJet- very fast and revs to the moon

    -650 bottom end
    -cylinder ported to 80mm
    -dales bad attitude ignition
    Rev limiter is still in there
    -Coffman sizzler exhaust pipe
    -stock waterbox

    I have a 61x 701 from a vxr pro. Single carb. I rebuilt the engine, carb.

    Could the 701 be put in there using the 650 electronics with the dales ignition and Coffman pipe?

    Would it be worth it?

