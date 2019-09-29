Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SJ 650-701 swap questions? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location New York Posts 8 SJ 650-701 swap questions? I have a 1990 SuperJet- very fast and revs to the moon



-650 bottom end

-cylinder ported to 80mm

-dales bad attitude ignition

Rev limiter is still in there

-Coffman sizzler exhaust pipe

-stock waterbox



I have a 61x 701 from a vxr pro. Single carb. I rebuilt the engine, carb.



Could the 701 be put in there using the 650 electronics with the dales ignition and Coffman pipe?



Would it be worth it?



