 1990 Sea Doo SP - Starter not turning
  Today, 06:54 PM #1
    Vwchappy
    1990 Sea Doo SP - Starter not turning

    Hey all, the last time I used my ski, it was fine when I parked it. Even turned over when I parked it. I know the battery doesnt hold much of a charge so the next day when I pushed the button, the solenoid would click but the starter wouldnt turn. I charged it and same thing. Figured the battery was shot. I just put a brand new charged battery in and same thing - click click click. Maybe the battery was ok but was time to be replaced anyway. Could that be a bad starter? Something else? I took a quick video, Ill try to upload it...B5E3C378-163D-4AE2-9623-CE4488946C56.MOV
  Today, 06:55 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 1990 Sea Doo SP - Starter not turning

    jump the solenoid, if it cranks over solenoid is bad, if it doesn't starter is toast
  Today, 07:03 PM #3
    Vwchappy
    Re: 1990 Sea Doo SP - Starter not turning

    So basically short out the top two posts?173D2F6D-75F4-49C9-9897-9004CCB7E379.jpeg
