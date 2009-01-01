Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1990 Sea Doo SP - Starter not turning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Telford, PA Posts 3 1990 Sea Doo SP - Starter not turning Hey all, the last time I used my ski, it was fine when I parked it. Even turned over when I parked it. I know the battery doesnt hold much of a charge so the next day when I pushed the button, the solenoid would click but the starter wouldnt turn. I charged it and same thing. Figured the battery was shot. I just put a brand new charged battery in and same thing - click click click. Maybe the battery was ok but was time to be replaced anyway. Could that be a bad starter? Something else? I took a quick video, Ill try to upload it...B5E3C378-163D-4AE2-9623-CE4488946C56.MOV #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,722 Re: 1990 Sea Doo SP - Starter not turning jump the solenoid, if it cranks over solenoid is bad, if it doesn't starter is toast Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

Re: 1990 Sea Doo SP - Starter not turning So basically short out the top two posts?173D2F6D-75F4-49C9-9897-9004CCB7E379.jpeg

