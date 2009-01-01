Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Calling wave jammer owners #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2004 Location Michigan Age 47 Posts 40 Calling wave jammer owners Hi all,

I have a 500cc Yamaha Wave jammer ( aka the giraffe), it's slow but kind of fun, was wondering how it should run on the top end, I measure 5780 rpm at around 70% throttle, when applying more throttle it sounds like it's misfiring or bouncing off the Rev limiter, but my tiny tach doesn't show any increase in rpm. Specs seem to call out 6050rpm as the Rev limit. Otherwise it runs fine. Is this typical with these old watercraft or do I have potential ignition issues,

bad coil or plug wires perhaps?? It may have an aftermarket impellor from what I can see. hi



Thanks,



