JS550 Goki Reed Adapter
Hi All - Got this setup from a parts ski I bought a while back. Lets you run 650 reeds and manifold on 550PP Cylinders.
For optimal performance, Goki did recommend putting windows into the pistons. If you do a search on this site, there is a thread that has the original instructions.
Looking to get $200 based off some other sales I've seen on the site.
Pics at the following link. Includes everything shown.
https://flic.kr/s/aHsmHkx6xb
Thanks
