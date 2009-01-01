Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Goki Reed Adapter #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location inland empire Posts 75 JS550 Goki Reed Adapter Hi All - Got this setup from a parts ski I bought a while back. Lets you run 650 reeds and manifold on 550PP Cylinders.



For optimal performance, Goki did recommend putting windows into the pistons. If you do a search on this site, there is a thread that has the original instructions.



Looking to get $200 based off some other sales I've seen on the site.



Pics at the following link. Includes everything shown.

https://flic.kr/s/aHsmHkx6xb



