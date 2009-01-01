 JS550 Goki Reed Adapter
  1. Today, 01:38 PM #1
    morganr81
    morganr81 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    inland empire
    Posts
    75

    JS550 Goki Reed Adapter

    Hi All - Got this setup from a parts ski I bought a while back. Lets you run 650 reeds and manifold on 550PP Cylinders.

    For optimal performance, Goki did recommend putting windows into the pistons. If you do a search on this site, there is a thread that has the original instructions.

    Looking to get $200 based off some other sales I've seen on the site.

    Pics at the following link. Includes everything shown.
    https://flic.kr/s/aHsmHkx6xb

    Thanks
    Last edited by morganr81; Today at 01:38 PM.
Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. PhilthyPhil

