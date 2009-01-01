Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Who has the fastest twin cyl gen1 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 39 Posts 196 Who has the fastest twin cyl gen1 Kinda Want to know what number I have to exceed before I can officially state that I can verify that I have the fastest kawasaki 750/800 based twin cylinder gen1. To be fair and honest I think any claim must be posted with a link to the video of the gps run that verifies your number.



My friends all give me crap about being obsessed with how fast can it be. It started due to a conversation with guy I bought a bunch of stuff off his old ski. I verified his story and turned out he actually had legit won a couple championships back early 90's , but the dude was a total D!k. He wanted like 450 bucks for a umi and I said he was way off base on that one, but i asked about another item he had that I was looking for and again his price was not realistic and I would have pass. He proceeds to go off on a rant about how rare a umi is caus they arent made anymore, and that I was obviously too poor to be building a ski and then went off about my mentioning I would be happy to get to a real 50mph and maybe later try to hit 55, stating a x2 will never do 55 and he had forgotten more about x2's than I would ever know. Fast fwd 4-5years and I've learned that being right is expensive, but I'm now trying to get past mid 60's. That all made me curious as to who actually has the fastest one caus I could be way off but with everything I have done now, and the gps numbers from last season. With the new upgrades I dont think I could be too far behind. My ski reassembly is only 8 months behind this year because of number of hours I work daily, but it's almost done. Soon as its lake ready and tuned I'll post my new number and matching video of the run for that number.

Please only state actual verifiable GPS mph. Theres no point to throwing out numbers like this is a craigslist ad...

