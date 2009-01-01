|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Nuts and bolts list
Does anyone have a complete gen1 hardware list. I've resorted to taking each variation of every nut and bolt and starting a list but I work 75+ hr weeks and when I do have a Day off, it's hard to do much but sleep. Kawasaki's parts break downs suck as far as details goes. The only seem to list 2 of the 3 needed numbers. You either get size and lenght, or you get size and thread pitch. I want to order custom colored stainless and titanium hardware so having all 3 dimensions is crucial otherwise I'll F up the look having to adjust thread or lenght. If anyone has made a complete hull and engine nuts and bolts list with full size/pitch/lenght/quantity I'd be happy to buy a copy of it.
Thanks.
vocal
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules