Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Nuts and bolts list #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 39 Posts 196 Nuts and bolts list Does anyone have a complete gen1 hardware list. I've resorted to taking each variation of every nut and bolt and starting a list but I work 75+ hr weeks and when I do have a Day off, it's hard to do much but sleep. Kawasaki's parts break downs suck as far as details goes. The only seem to list 2 of the 3 needed numbers. You either get size and lenght, or you get size and thread pitch. I want to order custom colored stainless and titanium hardware so having all 3 dimensions is crucial otherwise I'll F up the look having to adjust thread or lenght. If anyone has made a complete hull and engine nuts and bolts list with full size/pitch/lenght/quantity I'd be happy to buy a copy of it.

Thanks.

