Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: skat Trak 21* #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 42 Posts 519 skat Trak 21* Has anyone tried a skat Trak 21* for 550sx pump. I just got one in error but thought it may be fun to try. I can use it in my 550/650 or on my ski with a Westcoast RC520 motor. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,392 Re: skat Trak 21* Used a skat 20* in a 550/650. Single 44, Coffman pipe, 185 psi. 49mph Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 5 guests) Bionic racing, nk550sx Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules