1998 Sportster 1800

Fuse Map:

fuse map.jpg

Engines off, all fuses except BF2: 4, 5, 6 have constant 12.5v.

Fuses 4, 5, 6 have a regularly fluctuating voltage that goes from 8 to 11 and then repeats.

https://youtu.be/m6oMzGwKhzk

This is causing my radio to flicker on and off.

Any ideas?