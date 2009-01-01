|
fluctuating voltage on only some fuses
1998 Sportster 1800
Fuse Map:
fuse map.jpg
Engines off, all fuses except BF2: 4, 5, 6 have constant 12.5v.
Fuses 4, 5, 6 have a regularly fluctuating voltage that goes from 8 to 11 and then repeats.
https://youtu.be/m6oMzGwKhzk
This is causing my radio to flicker on and off.
Any ideas?
