Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: fluctuating voltage on only some fuses #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 40 Posts 69 fluctuating voltage on only some fuses 1998 Sportster 1800



Fuse Map:



fuse map.jpg



Engines off, all fuses except BF2: 4, 5, 6 have constant 12.5v.



Fuses 4, 5, 6 have a regularly fluctuating voltage that goes from 8 to 11 and then repeats.



https://youtu.be/m6oMzGwKhzk



This is causing my radio to flicker on and off.



Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules