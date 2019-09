Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS Seadoo 155 Brass Pump/Solas 15/20 Concord #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,774 FS Seadoo 155 Brass Pump/Solas 15/20 Concord I have for sale a good used Seadoo brass 155 jet pump. It has a 15/20 Solas Concord with race finish & rpm cut. In great condition no broken or cracked veins & impeller is in excellent shape as well. Wear ring has a few scratches.



It will fit all 99 & up XPL GTX GSX LRV models. $250 plus ride. Attached Images 20190915_185338.jpg (4.92 MB, 0 views)

