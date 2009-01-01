Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawidoo FS #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 966 Kawidoo FS It pains me to see it go but the time has come to let the beast go to a good home. No expense was spared in this build. The goal was to provide a turn key 91 Octane machine that utilized as much factory Seadoo components as possible. I'm not going to bore you with all the countless hours spent and the insane amount of money I'm in this ski. The ski has roughly 15ish hours on it since the ground up restoration. The only negative is; when I painted it we had just switched over from air born to water born paint and the flash time before clearing was different from what I was used to and there are a couple small areas where the paint has chipped off from lack of adherence. There is no fiberglass damage whatsoever; and obviously doesn't affect anything but worth noting.



I will be more than happy to take any pics for serious buyers. The build was all documented on the forum and probably still in the first page or 2. Don't bother inquiring if you don't have the funds available to purchase. I am pricing this right out of the gate at a rock bottom number to prevent the low ball brain damage. If it doesn't bring my price it will sit in the shop for the rest of it's life. The ski will be loaded onto my wheeled cart and strapped down for transport via USHIP. I am located in WF MT area if anyone wants to get shipping quotes.



Pricing is $6,500 as it sits or $5,500 without pump and UMI.



Here is a list of things done. I'm sure I'm missing a few but you get the idea.



Freshwater Kawi 1100 completely rebuilt with the best parts

Rec port done by Tim Judge

Bored to 81mm with Wossner pistons

ADR crank welded and trued by Tim Judge

140 to 148mm Skat pump with TJ pitched prop and nozzle (good luck sourcing one of these)

Yammy 44 carbs completely rebuilt with OEM rebuild kit

Dry pipe mod and dual cooling mod

VForce 3 reeds with spacer kit

ADA head with 29cc domes? I’ll have to check to verify

ADA head girdle kit

Billet fuel filler cap

Stock X4 water box gutted and modified to fit 1100

Rhaas motor mounts

Rad Dudes conversion mount

Rhaas adaptor for 44mm carbs with stock intake bore matched

Tau Ceti flame arrestors

Billet block off plate

Jet trim splash guard

Timing advance plus jumper mod

Custom driveshaft

All electronics housed inside stock x4 housing

Just installed new thru hull coupler with less than 1 hr on it

Fresh oil in jet pump with less than 1 hr

Jet trim custom seat and mats

Custom bumper trim installed

R&D 3 degree trim tabs

Beachhouse sponsons

JD #7 intake grate (can install Worx instead if desired)

Seadoo x4 single gauge hood (houses trim gauge)

Seadoo 99 SPX fuel pickup (larger fuel outlets for increased flow)

Working fuel gauge

Freshly powdercoated UMI with finger throttle bar pad and push start

Bilge pump

New battery 90 days ago with two rides



Body is a 95XP which IMO is the best donor due to being the lightest x4 as well as being able to bolt up to the RD engine mount so no gutting stringers and fiberglassing new mounts





The goal was to build a machine that utilized stock component locations and functions. The ski has working fuel gauge, trim gauge with trim, stock waterbox placement, stock electronics location, stock kill switch placement, etc. Machine is designed to run all day on 91 octane. That being said I'm all about preventative maintenance so I've run it with a 2:3 ratio of Av Gas and 91. Run Klots oil mixed at 32:1 per TJ's recommendation. Machine winterized and stored in heated garage when not in use. Only use has been after work. I put in the lake and use for an hour or so and remove from lake and head home. I anchor machine offshore when riding. This was used as a rec ski only. No racing, or abuse. Never swamped.

