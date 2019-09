Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bought a 2003 XLT 800 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2010 Location Cincinnati Age 45 Posts 150 Bought a 2003 XLT 800 Just took it out for the first ride... Full tank of gas and 300 lb on the machine... Top speed was 45 mph... Was pretty smooth after the first few minutes. And not bad before that. But not as smooth. Just want to make sure that the mixture is correct and that I'm not going to blow it up in the next few hours. What say you? Lake surface was almost glass. Also Should the pisser on the side be spitting water always? I don't think that mine is. 82 hours on the clock.

