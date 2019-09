Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 bogging during take off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location South Carolina Posts 30 X2 bogging during take off I have a 1989 x2 that is all stock except for a 44sbn carb and it will start up fine and idle fine but when I go to take off it bogs and has no power until water starts to come out of the pisser. Once water starts coming out the ski rips. I have no clue what it could be. Has anyone had this problem or know how to fix it? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

