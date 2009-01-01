 2002 seadoo gtx di
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:49 AM #1
    dbfren
    dbfren is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    CT
    Age
    47
    Posts
    1

    2002 seadoo gtx di

    Hi, I have a gtx di that is running extremely rich. The plugs are coated in carbon after about an hour of use. From some of the other threads, a likely suspect is the MAPS sensor. Where is is located? I found a service manual but the photo of the sensor is pretty zoomed in.

    thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:18 AM #2
    Spike
    Spike is online now
    PWCToday Guru Spike's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2005
    Location
    Towing in Yamaha's
    Posts
    371

    Re: 2002 seadoo gtx di

    Could be your oil injection pump, I believe they fail open if the cable breaks? I would look for the simple things first.
    Did you check the fuel & air injectors, Air pressure regulator, all in the fuel rail. Is the air pump putting out proper pressure?
    The DI is the hardest engine to diagnose. Maybe someone with more knowledge on the DI will chime in.
    http://www.pwcsafetyschool.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 