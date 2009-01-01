Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 seadoo gtx di #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location CT Age 47 Posts 1 2002 seadoo gtx di Hi, I have a gtx di that is running extremely rich. The plugs are coated in carbon after about an hour of use. From some of the other threads, a likely suspect is the MAPS sensor. Where is is located? I found a service manual but the photo of the sensor is pretty zoomed in.



thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2005 Location Towing in Yamaha's Posts 371 Re: 2002 seadoo gtx di Could be your oil injection pump, I believe they fail open if the cable breaks? I would look for the simple things first.

Did you check the fuel & air injectors, Air pressure regulator, all in the fuel rail. Is the air pump putting out proper pressure?

The DI is the hardest engine to diagnose. Maybe someone with more knowledge on the DI will chime in.

