|
|
-
2 kawasaki 1100 zxi jetski's in MI
I have 2 96 1100's for-sale. One runs great had it out a few times in the past week, has a R&D ride plate and R&D air breather. Other one has the electrical box out. Previous owner claims no spark. I can turn the crank over so engine may be good but cannot say for sure, also has hull damage from stalling close to the shore when spark went out. 800 for running one make offer on other one. titles for both. trailer available but not included. pics apon request
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules