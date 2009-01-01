Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 kawasaki 1100 zxi jetski's in MI #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location michigan Age 49 Posts 128 2 kawasaki 1100 zxi jetski's in MI I have 2 96 1100's for-sale. One runs great had it out a few times in the past week, has a R&D ride plate and R&D air breather. Other one has the electrical box out. Previous owner claims no spark. I can turn the crank over so engine may be good but cannot say for sure, also has hull damage from stalling close to the shore when spark went out. 800 for running one make offer on other one. titles for both. trailer available but not included. pics apon request Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules