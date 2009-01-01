|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Engine Bay: Paint vs. Gel Coat with Styrene Wax
I have used both before but not in an engine compartment.
Assuming that I have de-greased the engine compartment in my wife's X2, which is better?
White Marine Polyester Gel Coat with Styrene Wax
or
Valspar Tractor & Implement Paint with Valspar 2625 Enamel Hardener (my go to paint for just about everything)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 5 guests)
- SxiPro,
- vegasphotog
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules