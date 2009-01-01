|
1992 Waverunner 500 revs drop after a few seconds of riding
Hey guys, I'm pretty new to the world of PWC's so this has me stumped. My WR500 does this thing where the first 5 to 10 seconds of me riding it are fine (i know it's not fast by a long shot, but it'll go it's usual speed) then I notice the revs start to drop a bit and it'll run even slower. If you let it sit for a couple minutes, it'll go back to it's original face-melting speed for a few seconds then drop back down into the lower rpms and significantly slow down. I don't think it's the impeller because then I feel like it wouldn't be able to go faster at all. I checked the compression and both cylinders are around 120 psi which I read is ok so I don't think it's a mechanical issue. My buddy said it could be an electrical issue but I'm terrible at diagnosing electrical systems so I don't know how to look into that. Any ideas?
Thanks guys!
