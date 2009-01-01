I have a Seadoo HX set up for Sport GP. Currently has an 1100 motor in it, but will not come with the motor or electronics. It will come with everything else.
List....
Trued bottom hull
R&D rideplate
Worx intake grate
R&D exit nozzle
Custom fabricated steering nozzle
Fixed but adjustable trim system
Heavy duty rear driveline
Secret Solas impeller pitched for motor, pump and nozzles (must sign gag order) lol
RAD Dudes 1100 bedplate
Rhaas motor mounts
Custom kawi 1100 coupler and custom midshaft by chris03hd
Custom fuel 2 line pickup plus extra 3 line pickup
Custom mid-exhaust set for OEM kawi 1100 chamber
Custom TDR waterbox
Custom dual outlet exhaust rear section
Custom hood with purple carbon fiber grafted in
UMI steering
Pro Taper bars
All cable ends Rhaas stainless heim joints
Custom fabricated seat frame with CF mounting hardware
Jet Trim seat and crossbar pad
Custom purple CF overlay rear hatch
Hydroturf custom mats
Custom rear sponsens
This hull has about 1 hour water time since finished a couple years ago.
It was our back-up GP ski. If you have an 1100 motor + electronics...drop it in and done.
I can remove number and easily replace with number of your choice, if needed.
$2500
I can deliver within 200 miles of Reno, NV
Pics in this thread....
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=449101