Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HX Sport GP complete hull #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,896 HX Sport GP complete hull I have a Seadoo HX set up for Sport GP. Currently has an 1100 motor in it, but will not come with the motor or electronics. It will come with everything else.

List....

Trued bottom hull

R&D rideplate

Worx intake grate

R&D exit nozzle

Custom fabricated steering nozzle

Fixed but adjustable trim system

Heavy duty rear driveline

Secret Solas impeller pitched for motor, pump and nozzles (must sign gag order) lol

RAD Dudes 1100 bedplate

Rhaas motor mounts

Custom kawi 1100 coupler and custom midshaft by chris03hd

Custom fuel 2 line pickup plus extra 3 line pickup

Custom mid-exhaust set for OEM kawi 1100 chamber

Custom TDR waterbox

Custom dual outlet exhaust rear section

Custom hood with purple carbon fiber grafted in

UMI steering

Pro Taper bars

All cable ends Rhaas stainless heim joints

Custom fabricated seat frame with CF mounting hardware

Jet Trim seat and crossbar pad

Custom purple CF overlay rear hatch

Hydroturf custom mats

Custom rear sponsens



This hull has about 1 hour water time since finished a couple years ago.

It was our back-up GP ski. If you have an 1100 motor + electronics...drop it in and done.

I can remove number and easily replace with number of your choice, if needed.

$2500

I can deliver within 200 miles of Reno, NV





Pics in this thread....



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=449101 2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion



Thanks 2017 sponsors....

Lets do it again in 2018



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2017 sponsors....Lets do it again in 2018Reno KTMDirtTricksReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules