I have a completely stock Yamaha dual carb 760. It has good compression, good consistent spark, rebuilt carbs, new battery



it would not start so I rebuilt the carbs, the carbs were full of fuel. Once I reinstalled the carbs the ski instantly started and ran well. It also instantly started and ran a few times that I tried within 10 minutes. I tried stating it about 30 minutes later and it cranked over for about 5 seconds then started. Since then it will not start. I am seriously lost.



Have you tried putting small amount of fuel directly down the carbs throat to rule out clogged intern fuel filters? Was the fuel tank cleaned? Original fuel lines and fuel selector switch?

It won't start when putting fuel in the carbs. Fuel tank is clean. New lines. I switched out the fuel selector switch with one I know that is good.

