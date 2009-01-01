 Heres a stumper
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:41 PM #1
    ShortBus
    ShortBus is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Menifee, CA
    Posts
    80

    Heres a stumper

    I have a completely stock Yamaha dual carb 760. It has good compression, good consistent spark, rebuilt carbs, new battery

    it would not start so I rebuilt the carbs, the carbs were full of fuel. Once I reinstalled the carbs the ski instantly started and ran well. It also instantly started and ran a few times that I tried within 10 minutes. I tried stating it about 30 minutes later and it cranked over for about 5 seconds then started. Since then it will not start. I am seriously lost.

    Any ideas?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:59 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,390

    Re: Heres a stumper

    Have you tried putting small amount of fuel directly down the carbs throat to rule out clogged intern fuel filters? Was the fuel tank cleaned? Original fuel lines and fuel selector switch?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:12 PM #3
    ShortBus
    ShortBus is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Menifee, CA
    Posts
    80

    Re: Heres a stumper

    It won’t start when putting fuel in the carbs. Fuel tank is clean. New lines. I switched out the fuel selector switch with one I know that is good.
    Last edited by ShortBus; Yesterday at 11:12 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests)

  1. ShortBus

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 