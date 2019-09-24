Selling my Factory Limited Pipe. The manifold is set up for a 62t and is tapped for dual cooling. There is hardly any pitting on the manifold. The screws have all been tuned on a hose visually and should not have to be changed. The couplers are in good shape. The exhaust U tube was modified by the previous owner to be run with a rear waterbox. This set up ran great on my blaster, insane low and middle. Selling because I'm getting out of blasters. $700 OBO + shipping.
20190924_161225.jpg20190924_161215.jpg