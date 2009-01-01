Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: TNT and Neptune Pipe For Sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,167 TNT and Neptune Pipe For Sale These awesome looking 787/800 pipes perform really well. I have not been building race skis fast enough and have decided to let some cool stuff go. I have sent both off to talented welders to be gone through and they are fully pressure tested and ready to go. Each one will come with a brand new SS coupler that I had made.



I'm happy to answer any questions about this stuff so fire away.



$400 shipped each in the lower 48. Attached Images IMG_0360.jpg (193.1 KB, 15 views)

IMG_0360.jpg (193.1 KB, 15 views) 58812172963__79940B1F-FC05-4BB8-8B14-DCF6A93578A8.JPG (191.2 KB, 11 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 342 Re: TNT and Neptune Pipe For Sale What kinda hp you get out of them? Better than factory pipe?





Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,167 Re: TNT and Neptune Pipe For Sale I have never done any dyno work myself but a lot of tuning time. I've also read and listened to everyone's experience with these that would share. These pipes will run with or outrun the Factory pipes in a limited setup. On a fully ported Superstock the FPP Spec 2 has more potential. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules