These awesome looking 787/800 pipes perform really well. I have not been building race skis fast enough and have decided to let some cool stuff go. I have sent both off to talented welders to be gone through and they are fully pressure tested and ready to go. Each one will come with a brand new SS coupler that I had made.
I'm happy to answer any questions about this stuff so fire away.
I have never done any dyno work myself but a lot of tuning time. I've also read and listened to everyone's experience with these that would share. These pipes will run with or outrun the Factory pipes in a limited setup. On a fully ported Superstock the FPP Spec 2 has more potential.