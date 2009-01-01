 TNT and Neptune Pipe For Sale
    TNT and Neptune Pipe For Sale

    These awesome looking 787/800 pipes perform really well. I have not been building race skis fast enough and have decided to let some cool stuff go. I have sent both off to talented welders to be gone through and they are fully pressure tested and ready to go. Each one will come with a brand new SS coupler that I had made.

    I'm happy to answer any questions about this stuff so fire away.

    $400 shipped each in the lower 48.
    Re: TNT and Neptune Pipe For Sale

    What kinda hp you get out of them? Better than factory pipe?


    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
    Re: TNT and Neptune Pipe For Sale

    I have never done any dyno work myself but a lot of tuning time. I've also read and listened to everyone's experience with these that would share. These pipes will run with or outrun the Factory pipes in a limited setup. On a fully ported Superstock the FPP Spec 2 has more potential.
