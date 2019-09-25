Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sportster Hull repair ideas? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 40 Posts 64 Sportster Hull repair ideas? I have a 1998 Sportster 1800. I'm putting a new engine in it and decided to take the opportunity while it's out to repair the swim platform ladder that was broken when I got it. It was not supposed to be anything complicated but it has turned into a nightmare.



The general procedure was to simply remove the 8 bolts holding it to the hull and replace it with another unit that I had. But when I pulled the 8 bolts, 3 of them broke off in the hull.



Now if you know how these hulls are shaped, the area where the back side of these bolts is located is nearly impossible to reach by hand. I don't know how it would be done with engines in. Even with an engine out, i can't see it with my naked eye. My body just doesn't contort enough to get up in there. If I pretend that my arm is double jointed I can snap my elbow in just the right way to feel the back side of the bolts and that's about it. I've tried removing them with easy outs, etc and they are completely frozen in place. I've destroyed one of the holes trying and still don't have the bolt out. To aid in my plan of attack I've used my phone to stick up in the cavity and record what I am working with. This is what it looks like:



Screenshot_20190925-114717_Video Player.jpg



As far as I can tell there is some sort of nut-sert molded into the hull from the factory and I'm not going to be able to get it, or the bolts out. Having a ladder is important to me because my daughter can't get out of the water into the boat without it and I want her to feel safe.



So right now my plan is to simply use a different type of ladder, which I have purchased on ebay:



https://www.ebay.com/itm/Stainless-S...72.m2749.l2649



It uses different mounting holes which I'll drill and use a washer on the back side of. But it's not due to arrive for over a week and the shipper does not answer contact attempts to ship faster. So in the meantime I'm wondering if anyone had any other hacks that might allow me to repair and use the factory holes as I'd really like to put my engine back in and get out on the water before the ladder arrives.



I've thought about cutting the damaged sections of hull out and replacing them with SS plates that have nuts welded to them. But that area has so many little contours that it would be difficult and time consuming to fab plates to confirm to all the contours.



