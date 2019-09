Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What color are the wires on the secondary Coil on a superjet? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Florida Age 52 Posts 107 What color are the wires on the secondary Coil on a superjet? Im trouble shooting my 09 Superjet that lost spark and the service manual says the "secondary coil" should have a resistance of 3.5-4.7.

09 Superjet #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Florida Age 52 Posts 107 Re: What color are the wires on the secondary Coil on a superjet? Never mind I figured it out. Its the same coil but the plug wires side. 95 Blaster

