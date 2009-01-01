Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ON SALE NOW - New EME Carbon Mix Freestyle Hulls #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,899 ON SALE NOW - New EME Carbon Mix Freestyle Hulls **NEW** EME Roid Jet Ski Freestyle Hull. EME is "Eric Malone Enterprises" world champion freestyle competitor, and hull builder. I have three hulls in stock here to choose from, Yellow With black graphics, Black with white graphics, and White with Black graphics. These are all brand new. Normal price as shown is $6020.00 + shipping, and crating from Eric Malone to my shop here. Now on SALE for $5400. This hull is a Glass with carbon mix. Bare weight in the low 70's. Comes as shown with hood, Billet Handle pole mount, hood strap, hood gasket, scupper valve, ride plate, and pump shoe & foot holds installed. Other layups and colors available, please email, or call the shop to ask. Can build to suit. Can be seen at Rock County Jet Ski In Janesville WI 53545



Pictures here;



https://www.watcon.com/body-hull/eme

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



