Im looking for the sizes for the rubber couplers on my west coast pipe. Both the large and small ones. Ive seen info on the large one saying its between 4.5 and 5". So is it better to buy small and stretch, or large and clamp it down. I also have no idea what size the other smaller coupler is. Anyone have one to measure? Thanks!
Best options ive found is 15 bucks for the large, probably about the same for the small. Anyone got a good lead on a kit or some options for cheap? No local shops have anything that large.