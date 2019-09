Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Js vs sx steering and sub plates #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,752 Js vs sx steering and sub plates Iím swapping my js stuff into an sx hull and I noticed that I wasnít getting full steering in 1 direction. I figured the steering plates were different. Turns out that the steering plates are the same but the sub plates are different. Not sure the purpose of this but I swapped my js sub plate into the sx and the steering is good.



Js plate is black and the sx plate is silver. Any ideas on why the difference?









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 1994 FX1

1985 JS550/650 conversion

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,384 Re: Js vs sx steering and sub plates Looks like the sx has a larger steering stop. Probably saves cables from busting. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,959 Re: Js vs sx steering and sub plates Ditto. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,525 Re: Js vs sx steering and sub plates The steering plated are not the same, steering bolt hole and bushings are different diameter. #5 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,752 Re: Js vs sx steering and sub plates Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by The steering plated are not the same, steering bolt hole and bushings are different diameter.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 1994 FX1

1985 JS550/650 conversion

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules