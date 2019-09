Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 electronics #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location new york Age 35 Posts 191 750 electronics 20190913_184534.jpg Everything works. Plastic connector screws were broke and glued back together. $65 shipped. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 27 Posts 1,048 Re: 750 electronics Are any of the wires inside cut of spliced?

-2019 SXR - 64.8mph

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap, blaster pipe etc -

-88 X2 - build in progress -

4 wires coming from rectifier are spliced. But they did a legit job on them. I ran this all summer without issues. 20190924_154609.jpg

