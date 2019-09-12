|
|
-
140mm Pump/Impeller
Have a nice 140 pump that has been cleaned up. OEM wear ring has about 3hrs on it and is in excellent condition, skat 16/24. Fresh fluid and a new anti rattle cone
225 Combo
125 Pump
110 Impeller
Charlotte NC area
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules