Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 650sx upper case half #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pennsylvania Age 44 Posts 5 WTB 650sx upper case half Looking to buy an upper case half, the side with the cylinder base studs and openings for the reed cages. #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 558 Re: WTB 650sx upper case half You need both halves. The cases are line bored when they're made. Don't mis match case halves.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,897 Re: WTB 650sx upper case half Pretty sure I have a set (Case halves) $75 + ship. Good shape, Freshwater. For payment I take Visa, and Master Card.



John

watcon@watcon.com

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) sovereignty Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules