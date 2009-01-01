 1998 Wave Venture from hood
  Today, 06:29 PM #1
    1998 Wave Venture from hood

    Friend lost his over the weekend. Needs to be the yellow one like pictured below.
  Today, 07:19 PM #2
    Re: 1998 Wave Venture from hood

    Friend lost his over the weekend. Needs to be the yellow one like pictured below.
    Front hood!
