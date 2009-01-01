|
I just purchased a 95 Kawasaki 900 sxi that has been sitting in old mans garage since 2000. Paid 500 bucks with a trailer. Crazy deal. Anyway the engine is spotless and looks brand new and I suspect he barely used it in the few years that he did from 1995-2000. I am just looking for any tips on general maintenance as I have not owned anything but old sea doos with 587s. Planning on draining all the old gas and putting premium in it then new spark plugs and possibly drain oil and put new oil in it not sure how to do that or if you can. Then a battery and it should fire up. But any tips on maintenance, repairs, common failures to look out for, really anything would be helpful!
