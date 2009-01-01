|
2001 1100 Di Fuel issue
hello, i have a 2001 1100 di and i am having a crank BUT no start issue, which i believe it is a fuel issue. i have 20 volts to the injectors, i have replaced the cps and fuel regulator. when i pour a little bit of gas into the throttle body i can get it to fire, until the gas burns out. my fuel pressure is 25 psi-30psi, and i performed a fuel volume test of the gas coming out and it is above the 60 ml minimum required per the manual. the gas lines have been flushed out, as well as the tank, and the fuel screen on the pump is cleaned. any advice will be helpful. thank you
Re: 2001 1100 Di Fuel issue
Forgot to add, compression is around 120 on each cylinder
