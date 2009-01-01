 2001 1100 Di Fuel issue
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:23 PM #1
    saucy
    saucy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    St Louis
    Age
    25
    Posts
    13

    2001 1100 Di Fuel issue

    hello, i have a 2001 1100 di and i am having a crank BUT no start issue, which i believe it is a fuel issue. i have 20 volts to the injectors, i have replaced the cps and fuel regulator. when i pour a little bit of gas into the throttle body i can get it to fire, until the gas burns out. my fuel pressure is 25 psi-30psi, and i performed a fuel volume test of the gas coming out and it is above the 60 ml minimum required per the manual. the gas lines have been flushed out, as well as the tank, and the fuel screen on the pump is cleaned. any advice will be helpful. thank you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:34 PM #2
    saucy
    saucy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    St Louis
    Age
    25
    Posts
    13

    Re: 2001 1100 Di Fuel issue

    Forgot to add, compression is around 120 on each cylinder
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 