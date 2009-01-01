Im parting out a complete 2000 gp 800 with title it has a gp1200 engine the center cylinder has 60lbs of compression the front and rear cylinders have 120lbs of compression ,umi steering with umi bars,jet pump,all harnesses , and electronics , gauge dont work , stock exhaust , seats are in nice shape they have been recovered with silver carbon fiber material Contact me with the parts you need 786-251-2100 prefer text .i cant figure out how to post pics. so text me and i will send you the pics