Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Umi for gp800 gp1200 gp760 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location florida Age 46 Posts 20 Umi for gp800 gp1200 gp760 I have a umi with bars in good condition coming off a 2000 yamaha gp 800 will fit other gp skis 786-251-2100 $350 text me for pics D4743BEC-792E-4D2C-A814-952600A69BE2.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

