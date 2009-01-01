|
SXR 1100 for Sale
SXR 1100 for sale
2003 Hull
Blowsion destroyers
Blowsion rail caps
Blowsion fuel cap
Blowsion exhaust outlet
AC aluminum handlepole
UMI handlebars
UMI finger throttle lever
UMI Drop Nozzle levee
ODI lock-on grips
TBM fuel filler
Hydroturf with kick wedge
TBM ride plate
Skat Trak intake grate
Skat Trak Magnum Pump with drop nozzle
Solas Dynafly prop
LG1 Graphics
Kawasaki ZXI 1100 engine
Crankworks trued/welded crank
Tim Judge Ported Cylinder
Cleaned/matched cases
ADA head
Kommander intake manifold
VForce 3 reeds & cages
Mikuni 44mm carbs
Blowsion flame arrestors
Tim Judge rear waterbox
Tim Judge Ebox relocation bracket
MSD plug wires
R&D timing advance
Never in Saltwater .
Ski runs great and is fun to ride .
Was raced on national tour in vets class .
Hull never had any crash damage/repairs ; bottom has typical scuffs from ski being loaded onto race tote & rack in trailer .
Even compression across cylinders .
Just got new phone - sorry .....
More/better pics to come -
$5800. 956C5BC9-9DDF-4C8E-A14D-9452FD03BAE5.jpeg5BD3A3BA-8B00-46B0-AAE1-BF1315A09D0E.png
I dream skis
Re: SXR 1100 for Sale
Clear your inbox
Re: SXR 1100 for Sale
Cleared ,
Sorry about that -
