 SXR 1100 for Sale
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:47 AM #1
    Scoobydoo
    Scoobydoo is online now
    PWCToday Regular Scoobydoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    ohio
    Age
    50
    Posts
    97

    SXR 1100 for Sale

    SXR 1100 for sale
    2003 Hull
    Blowsion destroyers
    Blowsion rail caps
    Blowsion fuel cap
    Blowsion exhaust outlet
    AC aluminum handlepole
    UMI handlebars
    UMI finger throttle lever
    UMI Drop Nozzle levee
    ODI lock-on grips
    TBM fuel filler
    Hydroturf with kick wedge
    TBM ride plate
    Skat Trak intake grate
    Skat Trak Magnum Pump with drop nozzle
    Solas Dynafly prop
    LG1 Graphics

    Kawasaki ZXI 1100 engine
    Crankworks trued/welded crank
    Tim Judge Ported Cylinder
    Cleaned/matched cases
    ADA head
    Kommander intake manifold
    VForce 3 reeds & cages
    Mikuni 44mm carbs
    Blowsion flame arrestors
    Tim Judge rear waterbox
    Tim Judge Ebox relocation bracket
    MSD plug wires
    R&D timing advance

    Never in Saltwater .
    Ski runs great and is fun to ride .
    Was raced on national tour in vets class .
    Hull never had any crash damage/repairs ; bottom has typical scuffs from ski being loaded onto race tote & rack in trailer .
    Even compression across cylinders .

    Just got new phone - sorry .....
    More/better pics to come -


    $5800. 956C5BC9-9DDF-4C8E-A14D-9452FD03BAE5.jpeg5BD3A3BA-8B00-46B0-AAE1-BF1315A09D0E.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:58 AM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is online now
    I dream skis josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    40
    Posts
    557

    Re: SXR 1100 for Sale

    Clear your inbox

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:18 AM #3
    Scoobydoo
    Scoobydoo is online now
    PWCToday Regular Scoobydoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    ohio
    Age
    50
    Posts
    97

    Re: SXR 1100 for Sale

    Cleared ,
    Sorry about that -
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 