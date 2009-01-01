Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXR 1100 for Sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2008 Location ohio Age 50 Posts 97 SXR 1100 for Sale SXR 1100 for sale

2003 Hull

Blowsion destroyers

Blowsion rail caps

Blowsion fuel cap

Blowsion exhaust outlet

AC aluminum handlepole

UMI handlebars

UMI finger throttle lever

UMI Drop Nozzle levee

ODI lock-on grips

TBM fuel filler

Hydroturf with kick wedge

TBM ride plate

Skat Trak intake grate

Skat Trak Magnum Pump with drop nozzle

Solas Dynafly prop

LG1 Graphics



Kawasaki ZXI 1100 engine

Crankworks trued/welded crank

Tim Judge Ported Cylinder

Cleaned/matched cases

ADA head

Kommander intake manifold

VForce 3 reeds & cages

Mikuni 44mm carbs

Blowsion flame arrestors

Tim Judge rear waterbox

Tim Judge Ebox relocation bracket

MSD plug wires

R&D timing advance



Never in Saltwater .

Ski runs great and is fun to ride .

Was raced on national tour in vets class .

Hull never had any crash damage/repairs ; bottom has typical scuffs from ski being loaded onto race tote & rack in trailer .

Even compression across cylinders .



Just got new phone - sorry .....

More/better pics to come -





$5800. 956C5BC9-9DDF-4C8E-A14D-9452FD03BAE5.jpeg5BD3A3BA-8B00-46B0-AAE1-BF1315A09D0E.png



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk



Cleared ,

Sorry about that -

