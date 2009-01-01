 Js400 bulkhead problem!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:21 PM #1
    Baskew99
    Baskew99 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Denver
    Posts
    11

    Js400 bulkhead problem!

    Hey all,

    I have a 76 js400 and the other day on the water I heard a rattle, loud bang, and shut it down as soon as I heard it lol.

    But I opened it all up today and pulled the motor and found where the driveshaft box bolts to the bulkhead does not look good. All 4 bolts came out and one of the bottom corners of the bulkhead ripped off.

    Whats the the best way to fix this? Im assuming put the piece back on and re-glass over it but I want to see if anyone else has had this problem! Im pretty new to skis so Im sorry if the terminology isnt correct haha.

    I attached a terrible photo but thats all I have at the moment.

    Thank you!!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 