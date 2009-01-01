Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js400 bulkhead problem! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Denver Posts 11 Js400 bulkhead problem! Hey all,



I have a 76 js400 and the other day on the water I heard a rattle, loud bang, and shut it down as soon as I heard it lol.



But I opened it all up today and pulled the motor and found where the driveshaft box bolts to the bulkhead does not look good. All 4 bolts came out and one of the bottom corners of the bulkhead ripped off.



Whats the the best way to fix this? Im assuming put the piece back on and re-glass over it but I want to see if anyone else has had this problem! Im pretty new to skis so Im sorry if the terminology isnt correct haha.



I attached a terrible photo but thats all I have at the moment.



