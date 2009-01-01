I have a 76 js400 and the other day on the water I heard a rattle, loud bang, and shut it down as soon as I heard it lol.
But I opened it all up today and pulled the motor and found where the driveshaft box bolts to the bulkhead does not look good. All 4 bolts came out and one of the bottom corners of the bulkhead ripped off.
Whats the the best way to fix this? Im assuming put the piece back on and re-glass over it but I want to see if anyone else has had this problem! Im pretty new to skis so Im sorry if the terminology isnt correct haha.
I attached a terrible photo but thats all I have at the moment.