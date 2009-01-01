 Vts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Vts

  1. Today, 10:05 PM #1
    waterboard
    waterboard is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    11

    Vts

    Has anyone installed the The Trim Fix Module and would you recommend it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:20 PM #2
    650superjet
    650superjet is online now
    PWCToday Newbie 650superjet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    oregon
    Age
    40
    Posts
    15

    Re: Vts

    Search around on here and you will find a few different posts on how to use a cheap $8-$10 relay to fix your vts. After some investigation and finding a wiring diagram it was super simple and works great!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:59 PM #3
    jusdpomme
    jusdpomme is online now
    PWCToday Newbie jusdpomme's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    27
    Posts
    30

    Re: Vts

    Simple system, you need a couple feet of wires, 2x relays, ideally a fuse holder and a little waterproof box to put everything in it. Get two 5-pins relays (1 N.C.+1 N.O.)

    I made one using this diagram

    HowTo Wire New DC Motor VERSION 2.jpg

    I used the original buttons' wires. The only downside: you have to know when to stop. It's easy on mine because it's a manual gauge. On some models the gauge is electronic, so I don't know if the correct position would be shown.

    I suggest you try the system on the bench with some buttons and a light instead of the motor to see if it works, because this can be quite a bit of work if you don't know what to do.
    '95 SPX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. jusdpomme

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 