Thread: Vts

Has anyone installed the The Trim Fix Module and would you recommend it.
Search around on here and you will find a few different posts on how to use a cheap $8-$10 relay to fix your vts. After some investigation and finding a wiring diagram it was super simple and works great!
Simple system, you need a couple feet of wires, 2x relays, ideally a fuse holder and a little waterproof box to put everything in it. Get two 5-pins relays (1 N.C.+1 N.O.)
I made one using this diagram
HowTo Wire New DC Motor VERSION 2.jpg
I used the original buttons' wires. The only downside: you have to know when to stop. It's easy on mine because it's a manual gauge. On some models the gauge is electronic, so I don't know if the correct position would be shown.
I suggest you try the system on the bench with some buttons and a light instead of the motor to see if it works, because this can be quite a bit of work if you don't know what to do.
