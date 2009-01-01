Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Vts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Georgia Posts 11 Vts Has anyone installed the The Trim Fix Module and would you recommend it. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location oregon Age 40 Posts 15 Re: Vts Search around on here and you will find a few different posts on how to use a cheap $8-$10 relay to fix your vts. After some investigation and finding a wiring diagram it was super simple and works great!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Canada Age 27 Posts 30 Re: Vts Simple system, you need a couple feet of wires, 2x relays, ideally a fuse holder and a little waterproof box to put everything in it. Get two 5-pins relays (1 N.C.+1 N.O.)



I made one using this diagram



HowTo Wire New DC Motor VERSION 2.jpg



I used the original buttons' wires. The only downside: you have to know when to stop. It's easy on mine because it's a manual gauge. On some models the gauge is electronic, so I don't know if the correct position would be shown.



I suggest you try the system on the bench with some buttons and a light instead of the motor to see if it works, because this can be quite a bit of work if you don't know what to do. '95 SPX '95 SPX

