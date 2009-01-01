Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 ZXI 1100 Stalling problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Slatington Age 39 Posts 4 1996 ZXI 1100 Stalling problems Little back story on my skis first as it could be very relevant to my problems. I just got 2 ZXI 1100's one a 1996 and one a 2000, the main problems I am having is with the 1996. Both skis have maybe 100 hours on them and that may even be a lot. My dad purchased them new and they were used a few times a year up until about 10 years ago, they have been sitting in my dads garage covered up since then. He now gave them to me and i got them running again. What i found was all the gas that was left in dried up completely, and the oil lines deteriorated and fell apart. So I replaced the oil lines, put some fuel in the tanks (used pre-mix to be safe and to give the oil pump some time to fill all the lines I replaced) new plugs and put new batteries in. Surprisingly they started right up after the gas got flowing again.



Now I had them on the lake twice now, the 2000 runs pretty well, other than once in a while it bogged out at about 40mph, dosnt stall but feels like a governor is on it or something, not a big deal as the second time out it ran fine, i am chalking that up to maybe some junk in the carbs.



The main issues is with the 1996, starts an idles fine but if it idles for a long period of time as we go through a no-wake zone, when I get on the throttle it will bog out and stall, it starts right back up and I have to play around with the throttle in that spot it wants to stall for a while, all of a sudden it will idle up and take off and run like nothing is wrong, it'll be fine all day until we go through a no-wake zone again and we idle through it, and the problem repeats. Seems to me like a carb problem but I dont understand why it only acts up after it idles for a while. I thought maybe it was because I had the pre-mix in the tank AND the oil injection system working the first day out causing too much oil but the second time out I had a fresh tank of strait gas and cleaned the plugs good before going out but it still acted up.



Another strange thing going on is if I press the KATS button on the 1996, it kills the engine, it'll start back up weather the KATS is on or off and the system works fine but the KATS button seems to act as the kill switch, not sure what to think of this. Also, a few times the engine just died when I was riding as if the kill switch was pressed, again, always starts right back up. This seems to be something electrical but not sure where to start looking, I did take the switch housing apart and looked around in there and everything appears to be normal.





Also, I found some info that there was some kind of recall that they needed to add some kind of triangular plate to the hull of the 1996 and I my dad said he never did anything like that that he remembers, he did have a recall done that they replaced the sponsons but nothing about a plate so i am curious if I should look into this further. The hulls of the 1996 and the 2000 look identical.



Any suggestions on what to look for would be great, thanks in advance for any help you can provide.

