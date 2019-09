Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: New owner, 550 sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location California Age 32 Posts 3 New owner, 550 sx I was recently given a minty 550sx and i got it start but as soon was i give it throttle the engine gets kinda wild, it needs a carb rebuild im guessing, besides the name on the carb "keihin" and the serial number on it "37 60 EH21" are there any other ways to tell which carb i have so i can purchase a rebuild kit? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2018 Location Sw missouri Posts 53 Re: New owner, 550 sx What does "gets wild" mean? Revs to the moon, sputters and pops, or drinks black label and insults the inlaws? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location California Age 32 Posts 3 Re: New owner, 550 sx revs high when not using the throttle, only revs higher, never lower #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location California Age 32 Posts 3 Re: New owner, 550 sx 20190922_181332.jpg20190922_181339.jpg Attached Images 20190922_181334.jpg (3.58 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

