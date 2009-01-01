|
JS550 Crankshaft
Anyone have a JS550 crankshaft in good condition with good bearings you'd like to get rid of?
Re: JS550 Crankshaft
A runner crank , or one for a reed motor ? Runner is for a stock 550-440
Re: JS550 Crankshaft
Just a stock 550 with a milled head.
