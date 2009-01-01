 JS550 Crankshaft
  1. Today, 09:04 PM #1
    Shawtown_USA
    JS550 Crankshaft

    Anyone have a JS550 crankshaft in good condition with good bearings you'd like to get rid of?
  2. Today, 09:50 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: JS550 Crankshaft

    A runner crank , or one for a reed motor ? Runner is for a stock 550-440
  3. Today, 10:39 PM #3
    Shawtown_USA
    Re: JS550 Crankshaft

    Just a stock 550 with a milled head.
