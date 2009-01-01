Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 Crankshaft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 30 JS550 Crankshaft Anyone have a JS550 crankshaft in good condition with good bearings you'd like to get rid of? #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,822 Re: JS550 Crankshaft A runner crank , or one for a reed motor ? Runner is for a stock 550-440 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 30 Re: JS550 Crankshaft Just a stock 550 with a milled head. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Shawtown_USA Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules