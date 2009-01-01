|
Help me connect w/ Charleston, SC riders 9/28/19 for pwc use Ft Sumter
FB_IMG_1568973136043.jpgGreetings from Atlanta. I'm a longtime Kawi 650sx and Yama SJ owner (standing in the pic) who is coming with 2 friends...all professionals, in 30's-40's... to Charleston/MountP the weekend of 9/28/19. That Saturday 9/28 I would like to somehow arrange access to 2 pwc's (sitdowns probably) to make an excursion out to Fort Sumter to picnic and explore the site. Do you have 1-2 saltwater pwc's that we could negotiate something that'$ fair? We are open to having the owner be the 4th in our excursion. Please comment or Inbox me. Interested in various multiple responses so to consider all options.
Thank you for reading!
Charles
XP(cross-posted)
