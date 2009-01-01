Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Seadoo Challenger Problems (Video) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Canada Posts 1 1996 Seadoo Challenger Problems (Video) Hey everyone! I have been reading this forum quite a bit over the past year as it is my first year owning Seadoo's and watercraft's for that matter. Here is to hoping I can get some help and direction as to how I should approach the following problems:



I took out my recently purchased 1996 Seadoo Challenger with the single 787 engine for the first time to test it out knowing that there will be some problems for me to address through the winter.



I have linked a video in the bottom of this post to clarify the problems further, the video includes short clips of the issues I ran into.



Problem 1: For the first 5-10 minutes running the boat it felt a little choppy if I pushed the boat with full throttle I would get hesitation in the RPMs where they would reach around 6200 and drop down to 5800 for 1 - 2 seconds then go back up to 6200 and the boat would not plane out. After the 5-10 minutes this problem stopped occurring.



Problem 2: The water regulator is leaking in the engine compartment on idle it would only leak a little but once i push the throttle it would leak badly.



Problem 3: Boat is very slow to plane and slow top speed. It taking maybe around 30 seconds to reach plane with 2 light adults on the boat and would max out at about 6800-6900 RPMs and 37 MPH



Problem 4: Boat is smoking a lot through the tailpipe especially on low speeds (could be normal) but seems to be smoking much more than my 1997 SPX with the same engine.



Some Extra information I gathered:



Previous owner says he ran it all summer (so should have fresh gas) as he states it was 94 gas from chevron.



Boat sat for about 2.5 weeks before I got it in the water



The previous owner used TC-W3 meets or exceeds expectations for API TC. I will be syphoning the oil out and switching to XPS as that is what i use in my 97 SPX.



Pulled the spark plugs they are not wet/oily at all but black in colour not brown.





Link to show the problems: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qhs2KrwtaOg





Any help is much appreciated,



Thanks in advance for all the help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules