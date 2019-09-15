Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 Kawasaki SXR-800 $4750 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 46 Posts 68 2011 Kawasaki SXR-800 $4750 Bought this over the summer because I never rode one, and I just dont care for it. Top side is very nice with the only real blemishes being on a few decals. No real scratches in gelcoat on top. Bottom has normal wear from use and beaching. No holes or repairs. All stock. Title in my name. No trailer. No issues, runs great. Trades considered for waveblasters or Squarenose SJs. Can be whole, in pieces, blown up or just hull. Located in North Central Pa. Really dont want to ship at this point. Can deliver or meet within 100 miles of zip code 15846.20190915_143734.jpg20190915_143947.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

